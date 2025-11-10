Temperature roller coaster continues: Freezing cold now, back in the 70s by Friday

The official start of Winter is still about 6 weeks away, but the first Arctic Blast of the season has arrived!

The forecast high for Monday, November 10 is 39 degrees. If this verifies, it would break the record coldest high temperature for the day set back in 1892.

Tuesday morning’s low temperature will also be close to record territory. The record low for November 11 is 24 degrees, set in 1913.

The forecast low for Tuesday is 28 degrees, which is considered a hard freeze. Temperatures at or below 28 degrees for several hours is cold enough to cause property damage in the form of frozen pipes.

What is a Hard Freeze

Protect the 4 P's

It is also very important to keep pets inside, or provide a warm shelter for pets and farm animals that live outdoors. Despite a fur coat, animals exposed to prolonged cold can succumb to hypothermia.

Anyone waiting at the bus stop on Tuesday morning should also wear multiple layers in order to trap body heat and stay warm from the freezing temperatures.

Frostbite and Hypothermia

The good news is that this cold snap is very short lived! Temperatures will moderate back into the 60s by Wednesday, and they will continue to climb into the 70s by Friday!

Gradually Warmer this Week

What’s the Big Deal About a Hard Freeze?

A hard freeze is defined as temperatures at or below 28 degrees for an hour or more. Hard freeze conditions can damage crops, landscaping, and outdoor plants, but these frigid temperatures can also produce possible damage to your home.

You may often see or hear the advice of dripping your faucets when temperatures dip below freezing this time of year.

I talked with 95.5 WSB Radio Home-Fix-It Show host Dave Baker to find out how a small stream of water may save you thousands of dollars in damage.

“We drip our faucets for a couple of reasons: Running water freezes more slowly than still water. The water that is just sitting in your pipe is going to freeze much faster than if you have a flow.”

Water Faucet

“Another reason is because -- as water freezes, it expands. With your water dripping, that means the faucet is open. If the water freezes in your pipe and it starts expanding, and your faucet’s open, it’s got a place to shove all of that water that is still in the pipe outwards.”

Burst Frozen Pipe Burst Frozen Pipe (Getty Images)

“If your faucet is closed and the water freezes, it starts expanding. Now it’s got nowhere to go -- it’s blocked on this side, it’s blocked on that side -- which means your pipe is just going to burst, at some point.”

“If your pipes are exposed to wind or are in the crawlspace, if they are on the outer part of your house, it could be exposed to a little more wind -- that will make you want to drip your faucets sooner.”

“It’s better to drip your faucets than to wake up with broken faucets. It’s a mess.”

