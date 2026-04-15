Summer-like temperatures means more frequent hummingbird feeder care

I don’t know about you, but one of my male hummingbirds has returned to my backyard feeder!

I’m not sure if he is flying through on his way north or will settle into the backyard this summer, but I am thrilled to see “Rudy” return to the feeder.

Speaking of summer -- it sure feels like it already this week! Afternoon highs have consistently climbed to the upper 80s. In addition, Atlanta may experience its first 90 degree day on Friday, a full week earlier than the previous record.

First 90 Degree Day Stats

Temperatures in Metro Atlanta will continue to feel quite warm -- close to summer territory -- as the calendar moves through the second half of April.

High Temperatures

Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend, and this may impact your hummingbird feeder cleaning schedule.

Be aware that the sugar water in your feeder is a breeding ground for bacteria and fungus that can infect and significantly harm the hummingbirds visiting your feeders. When afternoon temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s, clean the feeder at a minimum of twice a week, with cleanings as often as 4 times per week.

Homemade Hummingbird Sugar Water

You can buy hummingbird nectar in stores, but making your own is very easy and often much cheaper.

Dissolve 1/4 cup of refined white sugar with 1 cup of water. Red dye isn’t necessary, as the red “flowers” on the feeder will get the birds’ attention.

Store any extra nectar within a glass jar and keep it in the fridge. Do not use honey or brown/turbinado sugar or any other sweeteners as they can cause bacterial or fungal growth in the syrup, which can then significantly harm the birds.

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