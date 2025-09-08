Summer 2025 Recap: 12th Warmest for Atlanta, rainfall slightly below average

A few more weeks remain for astronomical summer, but meteorologically speaking, summer has come to an end.

The period between June 1 to August 31 is known as “meteorological summer”. In an effort to compare one year’s season versus another, meteorologists use June 1 to mark the beginning of summer, and August 31 to mark the end.

Summer 2025 Temperatures: Cool June, Scorching July, Early Taste of Fall in August

This year, Atlanta experienced its 12th warmest summer with an average temperature of 80.7°F. The average temperature is calculated by adding each day’s highs and lows and dividing the sum by two.

Atlanta Average Temperature

The hottest month this summer was July, and thermometers topped out at 100 degrees on July 29.

July 2025

However, by the first week of August, it felt like an early taste of Fall as a “wedge” ushered cool air down the Appalachian Mountains into Metro Atlanta.

The Wedge

August 2025 featured wild temperature swings with the coolest afternoon high landing at 69 degrees on August 4, followed by an afternoon high of 95 degrees just 10 days later.

Summer 2025 Precipitation: Daily rain in June, where did the rain go in July?!

With regards to precipitation, Atlanta received 11.62 inches of rainfall which is a few inches shy of the 13.79 inches of rain that falls during an average summer in Atlanta.

Summer 2025 Rainfall

What’s notable is how often it rained in June -- it felt like it rained nearly every day in the Atlanta area!

Rainy June 2025

By July, the rain all but dried up, leaving a deficit of nearly 2 inches for the month. August featured above average rainfall, however the rain only fell during the first half of the month.

Looking Forward to Fall

Astronomically, the First Day of Fall will take place on September 22.

First Day of Fall 2025

Meteorologically speaking, Fall tends to be the driest season in Metro Atlanta, as most cold fronts are starved for moisture.

Average Fall Precipitation in Atlanta

In fact, the majority of rainfall in the autumnal months occurs due to landfalling tropical systems.

More dry weather is in the forecast for the next several days.

