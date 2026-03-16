Strong to severe thunderstorms rolling through Metro Atlanta this morning

A strong storm system is moving through the eastern United States today, and it is pushing a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms through the Southeast states.

The line of storms is currently moving through North Georgia and Metro Atlanta, bringing the threat of severe weather to the region.

Use the Interactive Radar below to track the storms.

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Impacts From the Storms

These severe storms will be capable of the following:

Wind gusts 60+ mph (strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines)

(strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines) Frequent lightning (home or office fire possible)

(home or office fire possible) Tornadoes are also possible, some may be “quick” and stay on the ground for 5-20 minutes but produce considerable damage

Monday Outlook

Damaging Wind Threat

The line of thunderstorms will be capable of widespread straight-line wind gusts as high as 60-70 mph, which is strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines.

Due to the linear nature of the storms, the wind damage could be quite widespread where the strongest storms move through.

Lightning Threat

Frequent lightning will also be a concern, which could spark building fires early Monday morning.

A Few Tornadoes Possible

The atmosphere ahead of the storms will feature enough wind shear to allow tornadoes to form early Monday morning. Wind shear occurs when winds change direction and/or speed from the ground to higher up in the atmosphere. The greater the wind shear, the greater chance for tornadoes to form, as this is the actual forcing mechanism that causes storms to spin.

The image below shows illustrates the Futurecast Storm Relative Helicity from the ground to 1 kilometer in the sky (roughly half a mile), which is a measure of wind shear in the atmosphere. Values above 100 m²/s² are considered conducive for tornadoes to form.

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In the event of a power outage, the 95.5 WSB livestream will keep you updated on the latest storm information, including watches and warnings issued for our area.

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