Strong to severe storms roll through Metro Atlanta today

A cold front is pushing through the Southeast today, sparking up two potential rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Metro Atlanta area through late this evening.
Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main impacts from these storms, though stronger winds (58+ mph) are possible, as well as isolated large hail.
Round One: Late Morning Hours
The first round of storms will arrive during the late morning, likely through 12pm. These storms will move out of Alabama and likely impact the northern Metro counties, mainly north of I-20.
The main impacts from these storms are damaging wind gusts as well a heavy rain. Frequent lightning may also be a factor.
The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for the first round of storms.
Round Two: Late Afternoon and Evening Hours
After a brief break in the storms through the afternoon, a second line of storms will develop late in the afternoon and continue to push through the southside of the Metro area late in the evening.
Some of these storms are capable of producing large hail, though damaging winds and frequent lightning will be the main impacts from these storms.
The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for the second round of storms.
Stay Safe During Stormy Weather!
