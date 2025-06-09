Strong to severe storms remain in the forecast today

ATLANTA — After a stormy weekend, Mother Nature has yet another round of strong to severe weather in store for much of the state of Georgia today.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *SLIGHT RISK* for all of the state of Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- through the course of this afternoon and late into this evening.

Monday SPC Outlook

Monday Wind Outlook

SPC categories for severe weather outlooks

Timeline for the Storms

Expect the storms to arrive from the southwest and move northeast between 2pm and 11pm. The animation below illustrates the the Futurecast Radar for this afternoon and evening.

Monday HRRR

The main impacts from these storms would be straight-line winds as high as 60 to 70 mph, which will be capable of downing trees and powerlines.

Tornado vs Straightline-Wind Damage

Continue to monitor 95.5 WSB for tracking updates with regards to these storms.

