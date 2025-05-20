Strong to severe storms possible late tonight

ATLANTA — A strong area of low pressure is developing over the Midwest today, and this low will push a cold front into North Georgia later tonight.

The cold front will produce numerous thunderstorms late this evening into early tomorrow morning, some of which may be strong to severe.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *ENHANCED RISK* for severe storms in Northwest Georgia -- including the north and western portions of Metro Atlanta.

East and southside Metro Atlanta are outlined in an area of *SLIGHT RISK* for severe storms.

Enhanced Risk

SPC Outlook Categories Defined

SPC categories for severe weather outlooks

Timing the Storms

Storms will arrive in the Northwest Georgia Mountains around 7pm, and these storms will push south into the northwest Metro counties by 10pm.

The storms will continue to push south through Downtown Atlanta around midnight, and the storms will exit the south Metro area through 5am.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Futurecast HRRR

Potential Impacts from the Storms

Wind damage will be the greatest concern in Northwest Georgia as the storms arrive around sunset.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a 45-59% chance of damaging wind gusts within a 25 mile radius for Northwest Georgia as the storms roll in to the state.

Wind gusts as high as 70 mph are possible, producing potential wind damage from Rome to Dalton.

The Metro Atlanta area can expect a 15-45% chance of damaging wind gusts within a 25 mile radius, and wind gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph are possible from Bartow and Cherokee counties to Douglas and South Fulton counties.

Chance of Severe Wind

Compared to the wind threat, the tornado threat for North Georgia is lower, but not zero.

A brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out as the storms roll through the North Georgia Mountains and into the northern Metro Atlanta counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a 10-14% chance of a tornado within a 25 mile radius from Rome to Dalton.

The Northwest Metro Atlanta region can expect a 5-9% chance of a tornado within a 25 mile radius.

Tornado Threat

Large hail (1+ inch in diameter) is also a possibility tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Potential for Severe Hail

Prepare Ahead of the Storms

The storms will roll through North Georgia during the late night to overnight hours, so it is imperative to keep cellphones and mobile devices charged so that you receive pertinent severe thunderstorm warnings and updates.

Due to the heightened wind threat, if nearby trees are a concern, it may be prudent to stay overnight in the lower level of your home in the event a tree crashes through the upper floors.

