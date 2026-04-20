Still I wonder, who stopped the rain?!

April 2026 is shaping up to be the driest April on record for the Atlanta area, and the second half of March was extremely dry as well.

After nearly a month of no rain -- what is happening?! Why is it so dry?

The surface map below illustrates an area of high pressure settling over the Southern U.S.

High pressure is associated with dry, stable air -- and high pressure has been sitting over the Southeast through the past few weeks

High pressure

The stable air will stick around through the rest of this week, leading to dry conditions through Friday, and the next chance of rain won’t arrive until the weekend.

With that said, a lot of the rain-makers lately have dried up before arriving in Georgia. Again, the consistently dry air in place literally evaporates the rain showers as they move into North Georgia and Metro Atlanta, preventing any appreciable precipitation for the region.

This will continue to compound the drought conditions in the state, as soil moisture also evaporates and leaves behind drier air as well as the drier ground.

Without moisture in the soil, pop up showers and thunderstorms will have a harder time generating later this spring and into the hot summer months.

Any rain would be beneficial at this point, and according to NOAA, the state of Georgia will need 12 to 15 inches of rain in the next four weeks in order to end the drought.

End the Drought

Rain returns to the forecast this weekend, but until then, April 2026 is shaping up to be a record dry month for Atlanta.

Top 10 Driest April

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