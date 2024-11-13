Soggy, rainy commute on the way for Thursday morning

Following on the heels of a very dry October, Metro Atlanta rainfall is trending well below average for the first two weeks of November.

The last measurable rainfall occurred on November 10, when a measly 0.07 inches of rain fell through the day.

Surface Map Forecast Surface Map for Thursday morning.

However, a cold front will sweep through North Georgia tomorrow morning, ushering in the next chance for rain showers -- and some may be heavy through the morning commute hours.

The animation below illustrates the HRRR Futurecast Radar for tonight through tomorrow afternoon.

HRRR Futurecast Radar HRRR Futurecast Radar for Thursday, November 15, 2024.

A few rain showers are possible late this evening, but the bulk of the rain will arrive after midnight into early tomorrow morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, and a total of 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible through midday Thursday.

Thursday HRRR QPF HRRR Futurecast Rainfall Totals through Thursday, November 14, 2024

However, due to the consistently dry conditions this fall, little to no flooding is anticipated, with the exception of minor flooding on low-lying areas of roadways, or in shoulder areas with poor drainage.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect fantastic fall-like conditions for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly clear skies with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

