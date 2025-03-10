Soggy rain Monday, drying out and warming up mid-week

Monday featured a soggy morning commute! Since midnight, the majority of Metro Atlanta picked up 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall this morning.

Unfortunately, the rain will stick around through the lunchtime hours.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast radar imagery through the rest of this afternoon.

Monday Rain

The good news is that the rain will move out of the Metro Atlanta region in time for the evening commute. In addition, the rainfall is helping to mitigate wildfire and drought conditions that have developed throughout north and central Georgia.

Sunny skies will prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday, helping to warm temperatures into the mid 70s for the mid-week timeframe.

Temperature Trend

Another round of rain is expected on Thursday, but all eyes are on a storm system that will develop heading into the weekend.

At this time, the atmospheric conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms to develop in North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- late Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week ahead.

Saturday Storms

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!





©2025 Cox Media Group