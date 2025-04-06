Severe weather alerts issued across North Georgia: tornado and flood watches in effect

NORTH GEORGIA, — Residents across several North Georgia counties are being urged to stay weather-aware as multiple severe weather alerts remain in effect today and into Monday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for 13 counties, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Douglas, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Heard, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield through 11 a.m. Sunday. The region is experiencing waves of heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms, with the potential for damaging wind gusts and the chance of a brief, isolated tornado.

In addition to the tornado threat, a Flood Watch is also in effect for much of North Georgia from 8 a.m. Sunday through Monday evening. Forecasts call for widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with some areas possibly seeing over 6 inches where storms repeatedly pass over the same locations. The persistent rainfall raises concerns for flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve Monday, with rain tapering off throughout the day.

Officials encourage residents to monitor local weather alerts, have a way to receive warnings, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Preparedness and caution are key during this period of potentially hazardous weather.