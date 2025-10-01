September 2025 the 5th driest on record for Metro Atlanta

Fall is the driest season for Metro Atlanta, and September is one of its driest months.

Average Fall Precipitation in Atlanta

But this year, September 2025 is now ranked as the 5th driest on record for the Metro Atlanta area.

Top 10 Driest September

A scant 0.16″ of rain fell at the Atlanta Airport, which is the official climatological reporting center and “representative location” for the Metro area.

September 2025 Recap

The majority of the rain showers fell during the latter half of the month as unsettled weather settled over the eastern half of the state of Georgia.

During the months of September and October, most frontal systems that move through Metro Atlanta area are moisture starved, so very little rain falls during a cold front that moves through this season. Instead, most rainfall in September and October are due to landfalling tropical systems.

Alas, hurricanes Gabrielle, Humberto, and Imelda all stayed out in the Atlantic Ocean, with only Imelda providing scant showers to eastern Georgia.

With that said, rain showers and thunderstorms did impact Athens, Georgia far more frequently compared to the greater Atlanta area. As a result, the deficit in Athens is less dire compared to Atlanta.

Month to Date Rainfall

Year to Date Rainfall

Dry conditions will prevail for the rest of this week, but rain showers are in the forecast beginning next Monday.

