Scattered storms Friday afternoon, but drying out this weekend

ATLANTA — Showers and thunderstorms have been a daily occurrence this week, but there is a silver lining to the storm clouds.

“Abnormally Dry (D0)” conditions have developed throughout the state of Georgia, a precursor to the Moderate (D1) and Severe (D2) Drought Conditions that tend to develop in the summer.

April 22, 2025 Drought Monitor

While the rain has been hit or miss this week, it has soaked the majority of the Metro Atlanta area, helping to prevent the drought from worsening as we approach the hotter months of the year.

Nevertheless, it is good to see some sunshine, especially on the weekends!

Thankfully, high pressure will settle over the Southeast and push a cold front through the state of Georgia. Cloud cover may linger on Saturday, but blue skies and sunshine will prevail on Sunday.

High Pressure

As the front pushes south, a stray pop up shower is possible Saturday in Metro Atlanta, but dry conditions will settle in on Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend Forecast

The dry weather will stretch through the middle of next week, allowing for plenty of time to tend to the yard and gardening work.

