Scattered rain showers, isolated flash flooding possible today

A stationary front has stalled over the Southeast U.S., serving as the focus point for numerous showers and thunderstorms through the course of today.

Stationary Front

The frontal boundary is draped right over the Metro Atlanta area, and scattered showers continue to generate through the course of the afternoon.

Use the Interactive Radar below to track the showers and storms as they roll through the region.

Click to Interact

Futurecast Radar data indicates that rain showers will remain in the area through late this evening, with some of the rain showers and storms producing torrential downpours at times.

Futurecast Radar for Tuesday

As a result, an isolated flash flood threat remains for the Metro Atlanta area through this evening, particularly along and south of I-20.

Flash Flood Threat - Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tropical Development Late Week?

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is currently swirling just east of the coast of Texas.

Visible Satellite Imagery Tuesday, June 16, 2026

The National Hurricane Center notes that this area of disturbed weather has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next few days.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Regardless of whether this system formally develops or just remains a large mess -- it will bring messy weather to Metro Atlanta Thursday and Friday.

As of this writing, the exact timing and amounts of rainfall are still to be determined as the forecast models get a handle on the developing system.

However, there is high forecast confidence in the following:

Heavy rainfall Thursday morning through Friday afternoon -- as much as 2 to 3 inches of rainfall for Metro Atlanta, higher rainfall (4+ inches) in Middle Georgia

Thursday morning through Friday afternoon -- as much as 2 to 3 inches of rainfall for Metro Atlanta, higher rainfall (4+ inches) in Middle Georgia Breezy conditions with wind gusts 30-35 mph, though the window may fluctuate between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon

Since the forecast will fluctuate between now and the end of the week, be sure to stay tuned to 95.5 WSB for updates on the timing and impacts.

Tropical Weather Outlook for End of Week

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