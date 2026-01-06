Record warm temperatures on the way this week

What a difference one year makes!

If you recall, this time last year, Metro Atlanta was in the throes of a cold snap that culminated in 2 inches of snowfall on January 10.

This year, afternoon temperatures will climb to record territory, and it will culminate in heavy rain and thunderstorms by Saturday, January 10.

Record January Warmth

During the first weeks of January, the average high for Metro Atlanta is 54 degrees. Instead, afternoon highs will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s, with potential record-high temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Forecast High 70, Record High 72 (1989)

Thursday, Jan. 8: Forecast High 72, Record High 73 (1946)

Friday, Jan. 9: Forecast High 71, Record High 72 (1949)

Morning lows will also trend well above average, though not quite reaching record warmth status.

Morning Lows

However, what goes up must come down, so don’t put away the winter coats just yet!

A cold front will arrive late Saturday that will send afternoon highs tumbling into the 40s by Sunday afternoon, and morning lows will return to the upper 20s to mid 30s through early next week.

