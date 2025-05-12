Rainfall trending above average for the first half of May

ATLANTA — Between the heavy rain showers and storms last week as well as the steady showers during Mother’s Day Weekend, the month-to-date rainfall in North Georgia is trending above average this May.

Atlanta is less than an inch away from matching the average monthly rainfall for the month of May, and Athens is trending just over an inch away from meeting the average rainfall total for the month.

Year-to-Date rainfall totals have increased since the beginning of the month, but due to a dry March, rainfall totals remain just shy of an inch below average.

Year to Date Rainfall

Rain remains in the forecast for today and Tuesday due to a slow-moving cutoff low that is swirling over the Southeast.

Upper Level Low

Oooh, the Wheel in the Sky keeps on turning... More rain on the way for tomorrow.... Posted by Christina Edwards on Monday, May 12, 2025

The jet stream will finally push the low out of the Southeast on Wednesday, allowing for a drying trend for Thursday and Friday... though more rain is potentially on the way next weekend.

Pop This Week

