Rainfall round up: Nearly a month’s worth of rain in just over 24 hours

Heavy rain developed yesterday and just sat over the Metro Atlanta area during the evening commute!

Only 1.24 inches of rain was recorded at the Atlanta Airport -- but of course, nobody lives at the airport.

Metro Atlanta Rainfall Rainfall totals from 12am Thursday, March 26 through 7am Friday, March 27, 2026.

The majority of this is from a band of rain showers and thunderstorms that sat right on top of Cobb - Fulton - DeKalb for about two hours yesterday.

My forecast called for 0.5 to 1 inch of rain, so... yeah. This way overperformed.

But we needed it! Before this rain, Metro Atlanta was experiencing the 3rd Driest February on Record with only 1.35 inch of rain.

So in a little over 24 hours, the Metro Area received the entire month’s worth of rainfall!

Month to Date February

Drought Conditions Prevail

On average, Winter is the Wettest Season for Metro Atlanta.... but not this “year”.

Instead, we are experiencing the 4th Driest Winter, though this standing may improve to a Top 10 Driest Winter after this morning’s rain is added to the tally.

Rainfall Winter 2026

The heavy rain is certainly needed, but it will only put a minor dent in the drought conditions that continue to develop across Metro Atlanta.

As of the Thursday, February 26 U.S. Drought Monitor, Extreme Drought Conditions have spread into Hall and Gwinnett counties. Severe Drought Conditions are observed elsewhere across Metro Atlanta.

February 24, 2026 Drought Monitor

Drought Impacts

According to NOAA, an additional 10 to 12 inches of rainfall is needed within the next four weeks in order to end the drought.

End the Drought

