Rain, thunderstorms return Thursday

To Quote Luke Bryan: Rain is a good thang!!!

And rain will return to the Metro Atlanta area Thursday, with some of the heavier downpours moving through the afternoon and evening hours.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for North Georgia and Metro Atlanta.

Thursday HRRR

Thunderstorms may produce a few stronger wind gusts, but little to no severe weather threat is to be expected.

Instead, anticipate a good soaking -- anywhere from 0.5 to 1 inch throughout Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

We Need the Rain

Month to date, Metro Atlanta is experiencing a Top 10 Driest February! With only 1.35″ of rain registered at the Airport, only 36% of the monthly rainfall has fallen so far since the first of the month.

Month to Date Rainfall

On average, Winter is the Wettest Season for Metro Atlanta.... but not this “year”. Instead, we are experiencing the 3rd Driest Winter, though this standing may improve to a Top 10 Driest Winter after tomorrow’s rain.

Winter Rain

This week’s Drought Monitor update will be released tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 8:30am.

At this time, the majority of Metro Atlanta is experiencing a Severe Drought, with some areas also experiencing an Extreme Drought.

Drought Monitor

Drought Impacts

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2026 Cox Media Group