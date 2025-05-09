Rain showers return for Mother’s Day Weekend

ATLANTA — The second weekend of May is usually the time for many exciting events, whether it be college graduation, neighborhood pools opening, and even Mother’s Day.

However, if this weekend’s plans bring you outdoors, you’ll need to prep for rain showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Low pressure is currently developing along the Gulf Coast, and this low will track east to the state of Georgia Saturday and Sunday.

Surface Mapw

The low will move very slowly, as high pressure over Virginia will push against the low -- providing a “wedge” set up over the Appalachian Mountains as well.

As a result, temperatures will stay quite cool, only climbing into the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The east wind will continue to reinforce the cool feel to the air, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Saturday’s rain showers will arrive early in the morning, and they will continue in an off-and-on pattern through the afternoon and evening. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for Saturday.

Saturday HRRR

The rain showers will continue from Saturday night into Sunday morning, with more showers on the way through Sunday night. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for Sunday.

ECMWF Rain

Adding it all up, as much as 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall is possible through Sunday night, with additional rain on the way Monday as the low finally swings through Georgia.

Weekend QPF

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group