Rain clouds move out Friday, Summer Sizzle arrives this weekend

ATLANTA — For nearly two weeks straight, it has rained every day in the Metro Atlanta area!

As gloomy as the rain clouds have been, they did bring a silver lining: Afternoon temperatures have remained in the mid to upper 80s, with only 4 days in the month of June registering 90 degrees or above.

However, the weather pattern is about to change! Instead of rainy conditions and cooler temperatures, get set for HOT and dry weather to prevail through the next several days.

The reason for June’s rainy weather pattern is a stubborn high pressure system sitting just off the Carolina Coast.

This high is responsible for pushing Gulf Moisture into the Southeast, prompting the daily pop up showers and storms.

Upper Level High

However, the high pressure system will slowly move west and anchor over the southern Appalachian Mountains. With high pressure over the Southeast, the rain chances will drop to an isolated 10 to 20 percent.

High Pressure “Heat Dome” Setting In

The ‘Heat Dome’ is an area of high pressure located in the mid to upper atmosphere. High pressure means sinking air -- and that sinking air compresses as it reaches the ground. Compressed air heats up, causing the ‘dome’ of hot air.

The ‘Heat Dome’ will move west this week, pushing the bubble of hot air to press into Metro Atlanta.

As a result, afternoon temperatures will climb well past the low 90s and potentially reach the mid 90s through Sunday.

Model (GFS and ECMWF) guidance hints that temperatures next week may climb into the 100-105 degree territory, but I’m not keen on forecasting temperatures that hot just yet!

Model Data

Often, triple digit heat occurs when a prolonged dry spell has occurred -- dry soil is easier to heat, which in turn amplifies the air temperatures over it, very similar to how air over a burner on a hot stove is hotter than air over the counter nearby.

With the prolonged rainy spring, the soils are saturated, and it takes more heat and energy to heat soggy soils. With that said, air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely, and the humidity will make it feel like triple digit heat!

Daytime Highs

Heat Safety Tips

As the heat rises -- potentially to temperatures yet to be experienced this year -- it’s important to mind heat safety rules this weekend and into next week!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group