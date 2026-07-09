Rain chances trending up heading into the weekend

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the state of Georgia shows that Moderate Drought (D1) conditions continue for Metro Atlanta, and Severe Drought (D2) continues to impact the northeast Georgia Mountains.

US Drought Monitor for July 7, 2026

This is a far cry from the Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions that gripped the state in April through early May, though year-to-date rainfall remains below average.

Year to Date Rainfall

Early July featured afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, stressing local crops, gardens, and lawns.

Thankfully, a cooler and more rainy pattern will set up over the weekend, dialing afternoon temperatures down into the mid to upper 80s with daily cloud cover and rain chances.

Sunday Morning Forecast Surface Map

Rain Chances Trending Up

As much as 1-2 inches of rainfall is to be expected through Monday evening, which would prove beneficial in maintaining current soil moisture and lake levels.

While the weekend rain won’t end the drought, it would certainly help mitigate it.

Weekend Forecast Rainfall Totals

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