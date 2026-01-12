Pattern Flip! Cold temperatures prevail for this week

Remember afternoon highs reaching the 70s last week?! Those temperatures are now long gone!

Last week’s near record-breaking warmth has been replaced by frigid air that will linger over the Metro Atlanta area.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Temperature Anomaly for the week ahead, through Sunday, January 18.

Temperature Anomaly

Just as temperatures moderate to near-average territory mid-week, another blast of Arctic air will arrive Thursday morning that will bring the coldest air of the season!

Afternoon Highs

Morning lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20s Friday morning, so we will need to mind the 4-Ps through the end of the week.

Morning Lows

Protect the 4 P's

Will Freezing Temperatures Lead to Frozen Precipitation?

Social media chatter has picked up on a potential wintry situation developing for the weekend of January 17 and 18.

It certainly will be cold, but will there be enough moisture to squeeze out a few snowflakes?

So far, long-range ensemble data indicates that there may be some wintry precipitation in Metro Atlanta on Sunday, January 18.

The image below is the Ensemble ECMWF Model data for Sunday. The Ensemble ECMWF is not one individual model run, but rather all of the model runs averaged together.

Chance for Snow

The reality is that we are looking at a potential weather event one week away, and as such, there are too many variables that will change between now and then.

Below is the timeline as to when to expect certain details within a winter weather forecast:

Timeline for Winter Weather Forecasting Timeline for when you can expect details in a winter weather forecast. Anything beyond 5 days is considered "wishcasting", though we can reliably spot the patterns as far as 9 days out.

Stay tuned, but don’t buy all the milk, eggs, or bread just yet!

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2026 Cox Media Group