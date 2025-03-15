OVERNIGHT: Damaging winds, large hail, potential numerous tornadoes move through Metro Atlanta

A severe weather outbreak is looming for the Southeast, including the state of Georgia and Metro Atlanta.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined western Georgia -- including Bartow, Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, Coweta, and portions of Fulton and Fayette counties -- in a *MODERATE RISK* for severe storms, or Level 4 out of 5.

Eastern Metro Atlanta remains in an *ENHANCED RISK* for severe storms, or a Level 3 out of 5 regarding the Severe Weather Convective Outlook.

The Storm Prediction Center notes that Metro Atlanta -- and much of the state of Georgia -- has a 30 to 44 percent chance of experiencing a severe storm within 25 miles of a given point.

The area with a black hatch has the potential to experience significant wind gusts 74 mph or greater.

In addition, the threat for tornadoes has increased for western Georgia, including Metro Atlanta along I-75, I-20, and I-85 on the southside.

NOW is the time to prepare for damaging winds, large hail, and potential numerous tornadoes.

Timeline: Late Tonight to Early Tomorrow Morning (Overnight Hours)

High resolution model data consistently shows the window for severe storms in Metro Atlanta is between 10PM TONIGHT and 6AM TOMORROW (SUNDAY) MORNING.

The animation below illustrates the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) Futurecast radar for 10PM TONIGHT and 6AM TOMORROW (SUNDAY) MORNING. This is the high resolution data that helps meteorologists fine-tune the forecast for this weekend.

Potential Impacts

These severe storms will be capable of the following:

Wind gusts 70+ mph (straight-line winds strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines and and cause widespread wind damage )

(straight-line winds strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines and ) Large hail (diameter 1 inch or greater)

(diameter 1 inch or greater) Tornadoes are likely, some may be rather strong and capable of producing considerable damage

Continue to monitor the weather forecasts heading into tonight, and keep cellphones charged before the storms arrive. In the event of power outages, the cellphone can serve as a flashlight. In addition, stream the 95.5 WSB storm coverage with our 95.5 WSB News App.

