Need a break from the rain? Dry weather prevails today, Friday

ATLANTA — The first two weeks of May are in the books, and North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- has endured 8 days of rainy conditions this month!

May 2025 Daily Data

Rainfall in Metro Atlanta is trending about one inch above average for the month of May.

Athens received heavier downpours, and already, the area has surpassed the average month-to-date rainfall for the city.

May 2025 MTD Rainfall

If you’re looking for window of dry weather to mow the lawn or tend to the garden, today and tomorrow are your best opportunities.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, and Metro Atlanta may potentially reach 90 degrees Friday afternoon.

Afternoon Highs

Rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast this weekend, beginning early Saturday morning.

Saturday Severe Weather Risk

While it won’t rain every hour of the day Saturday and Sunday, do be aware that a cold front will try to push a series of thunderstorm clusters into North Georgia Saturday morning, with more clusters potentially arriving on Sunday.

These storm clusters may produce damaging wind gusts as well as large hail as they move through.

What to Do After Heavy Downpours and Flooding Rains

Spring and summer storms can unleash copious amounts of rain in a very short amount of time. Some storms can drop as much as 3-4 inches of rain in under an hour!

I talked with UGA Professor and Turfgrass Specialist Clint Waltz about what is growing in our lawns, and how to care for warm season grasses given the highly variable conditions we experience during the summer.

Waltz recommends exercising patience with your lawn after a heavy rain.

“Avoid mowing over flooded lawns, because soil is more prone to compaction whenever they are wet.”

Lawnmower Forecast

If you dread the thought of mowing during the hot summer months, there is good news -- Waltz says mowing once a week is fine.

Regarding the height, there is a lot of discourse for each species, so it’s good to know what is growing in your lawn.

“Depending on the grass species, an inch to inch and a half is fine. Tall fescue height is closer to 3 inches. Saint Augustine grass prefers to grow to 2 to 3 inches in height. This is why it is good to know what species of grass is in your lawn.”

If you are unsure as to which grass is growing, Waltz recommends contacting your Extension County Office.

