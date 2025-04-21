More April showers on the way this week in Metro Atlanta

The Metro region enjoyed a brief break in the rain and storm activity last week, but rain chances do trend upward through the course of this week.

A cold front will approach the state of Georgia today, bringing cloudy skies but little in the form of rain showers through this afternoon.

Tuesday Surface Map

A few pop up showers and storms are possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning, but the best chance for rain showers occur tomorrow afternoon as the frontal boundary slowly inches through Metro Atlanta.

The front will eventually stall and fade away this week, but warm and muggy conditions will prevail through Friday.

The result: A daily chance for an isolated to scattered pop up shower or thunderstorm in Metro Atlanta through the end of the week.

Rain Chances this Week

Thankfully, no severe weather is expected from these showers and thunderstorms -- just rain showers for the flower and vegetable gardens!

Month-to-Date, rainfall is trending about 1.5 inches above average for both the Atlanta and Athens climatological reporting locations.

April Rainfall

However, Year-To-Date rainfall is trending nearly 2 inches below average since January 1.

Year to Date Rainfall

