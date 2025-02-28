Marching into Spring!

March 1 heralds the end of Meteorological Winter and the beginning of Meteorological Spring.

Astronomical Spring begins this year on March 20.

First Day of Spring

What’s the difference between Meteorological and Astronomical Spring?

Frankly -- Astronomical Spring (and all the other seasons) vary dates year after year, which makes comparing various seasons difficult.

Meteorological Spring begins March 1 and continues until May 31. This makes it easier to compare Meteorological Spring 2025 compared to previous years, as opposed to comparing Spring seasons with varying start and end dates.

Spring is the Peak of Severe Weather Season in Georgia

As daily temperatures warm and humid air returns to the Southeast, the chance for severe thunderstorms increases during the Spring months.

Spring Tornadoes in Georgia

Severe weather becomes more common in March, and it peaks during April. The first half of May tends to feature severe weather, but the severe storm threat tapers heading into Memorial Day.

Severe thunderstorms are storms that produce hail 1″+ diameter or greater, wind gusts 58 mph or greater, and/or tornadoes.

What is a severe thunderstorm?

Watching for Severe Storms Next Week

Right on cue, a low pressure system may bring severe storms to Metro Atlanta next week, mainly Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

A squall line may bring damaging winds to the region, producing wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines.

SPC Wednesday

Continue to monitor the weather outlook for the middle of next week.

Share Your Storm Reports With Me!





