June is the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season

ATLANTA — The Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1 and it will continue through November 30.

While the hurricane season has just begun, be aware that the peak of the season occurs much later in Mid September.

Atlantic Hurricane and Tropical Storm Activity

While a small number of tropical storms and hurricanes form in June, they tend to develop in the Gulf as well as the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.

The image below illustrates the location for June tropical storm development.

June Tropical Storm Development

The image below illustrates the location for June hurricane development.

June Hurricane Development

Anything Brewing in the Atlantic this Week?

The National Hurricane Center noted an area of disorganized low pressure swirling off the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

Tracking the Tropics

The low will slowly drift over land, essentially preventing the system from developing any tropical characteristics.

However, the low will push tropical moisture into North Georgia and Metro Atlanta today, which means cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop through the evening hours.

Other than this coastal low, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic Basin for the next 7 days.

