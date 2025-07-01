June 2025 rainfall wrap up, and July begins on a stormy note

ATLANTA — June 2025 is now in the books, and it is quite clear that it was a very wet month!

Compared to the average monthly rainfall for June, 2025 is just below average with a deficit just shy of 2 tenths of an inch at the Atlanta Airport which serves as the climatological reporting station for the Metro area.

However, it rained nearly every day for 3 weeks straight, and there is a very good possibility that many areas in Metro Atlanta experienced above average rainfall.

Most notably, the month of June 2025 featured rainfall for 21 out of 30 days, or 70 percent of the month.

As a result, no drought conditions are observed in Metro Atlanta as well as the entire state of Georgia.

Georgia Drought Monitor June 24, 2025

Stormy Start to July 2025

Unfortunately, more rain is on the way for today, the first day of July.

A cold front will spark scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours.

Some storms may produce damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph, prompting the Storm Prediction Center to outline an area of *MARGINAL RISK* for severe thunderstorms in North Georgia this afternoon and evening.

Marginal Risk Tuesday

SPC categories for severe weather outlooks

The majority of the storms will occur through the afternoon and late night hours, tapering off after midnight. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery through tonight.

HRRR Tuesday

Good news beyond tonight!

The cold front will bring drier air to Metro Atlanta through the rest of this week, lowering the humidity and providing pleasant conditions through the Independence Holiday on Friday.

Share Your Storm Reports With Me!

