Hurricane Watch in effect from Tampa to Tallahassee, monitoring impacts in Metro Atlanta

By Christina Edwards

8am Tuesday Tropics

As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for the west coast of Florida, including Tampa through Tallahassee.

While the Hurricane Watch has been posted before the storm has officially formed, it’s imperative to note that rapid development and rapid intensification is expected in the next 48 hours.

In fact, landfall of what-is-to-be Hurricane Helene is forecast by Thursday afternoon to early evening.

As of Tuesday morning, the cluster of storms in the Caribbean are still lacking a closed center of circulation, which is why the National Hurricane Center has been reluctant to name this system a tropical storm.

However, the system is forecast to organize quickly through this afternoon, and Tropical Storm “Helene” is expected to form later today.

