Heavy rain, thunderstorms roll through Metro Atlanta overnight, early Wednesday morning

The Storm Prediction Center has identified a potential severe weather outbreak in the Deep South today as a low pressure system pushes a squall line through Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and western Georgia.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible in the areas marked “Slight Risk” and “Enhanced Risk” below.

In North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- a “Marginal” to “Slight Risk” of severe weather is expected late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

SPC CWA

The tornado threat will remain low, but not zero, for our area.

SPC Tornado

However, wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour will be a concern for much of the region, as these will be strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines during the overnight hours.

SPC Wind

Thunderstorm wind damage can be just as destructive as an EF-0 to EF-1 tornado! Thunderstorm winds can knock down trees and powerlines, causing extensive damage to the area.

Tornado vs Straightline-Wind Damage

Timing Out the Storms: Wednesday 12AM - 5PM

The severe weather threat diminishes as it approaches the Georgia/Alabama state line, however enough energy will be available for the squall line to produce damaging wind gusts throughout North Georgia.

The squall line will move through North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- between 12AM and 5AM Wednesday.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast radar imagery for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As much as 1 inch of rainfall is possible as the squall line moves through.

Wednesday Gif





While the tornado threat may be low, the impact from thunderstorm wind damage will still be a factor early Wednesday morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast wind gusts for this time frame, with gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph possible. Localized wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible within individual storms.

Wednesday Wind Gusts

Wind gusts this high may knock down trees and powerlines, causing power outages just in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Be sure to charge your cellphone, tablets, etc tonight so that you can stream the WSB Radio News App for the latest updates.

