Are you ready for a heat wave? Temperatures rising ahead of the weekend

May 2023 was cooler than average in Metro Atlanta, and the first half of June 2023 was cooler than average as well.

Heading into July 2023, the pattern is beginning to flip! Get set for a heat wave to build throughout the Southeast this week, including Metro Atlanta.

High pressure will settled over eastern US, with sinking air compressing and heating up within the center of the high.

Friday Surface Map

850 mbar Temperature Anomalies

In addition, plenty of atmospheric moisture will stream into place by mid-week, with high humidity in the morning as well as the afternoon.

This high moisture content will prevent morning lows from cooling much further than the mid 70s.

During the afternoons, the humidity will combine with the high temperatures to create stifling conditions, as “feels like” heat index values climb into the 100-105 range.

Forecast Highs this Week

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this week!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

