Heat Advisory in effect today, Wednesday as temperatures climb to the upper 90s

A heat wave continues to build here in Metro Atlanta, with the majority of the week featuring temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

With a forecast high of 98 degrees today and 97 tomorrow, “feels like” heat index values will climb to the 100-105 range.

As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect between 1pm today and 8pm tomorrow.

Below is the Futurecast Heat Index for today.

Tuesday's Futurecast Heat Index

Below is the Futurecast Heat Index for Wednesday.

Wednesday's Heat Index

Heat Safety Tips

On average during the summer, afternoon temperatures range in the upper 80s to low 90s.

So when the forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s, it becomes much harder for the body to stay cool.

Hotter temperatures lead to more sweat, which is the body’s method of staying cool.

The more you sweat, the more water you will need to drink to stay hydrated and cool.

Also try to stay in the shade, as being in direct sunshine can raise your body temperatures significantly.

If you can, take plenty of breaks within air conditioning.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Hot dog! Is it too hot to let your pet outside?

Remember, our pets are wearing a fur coat! Their bodies stay cool by panting, and they release some of the heat through their paws.

Be sure to keep cool water handy for your furry friends.

Physical activity is just as important for your dog as it is for you, but keep an eye on the time of day and where your dog’s paws may be hitting the ground.

Speaking of paws -- be mindful of sidewalk and road surface temperatures that may burn the pads on your pets’ feet.

An air temperature of 95 degrees means the sidewalk may be as high as 140 degrees, and the road’s asphalt will be as high as 155 degrees.

Too Hot to Walk the Dog?

You can use the “7 second rule” to protect your pet! Place your hand on the surface. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet.

Share Your Temperature Reports with Me!

