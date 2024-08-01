Heat Advisory in effect today as ‘feels like’ heat index values climb to 105 to 109

July 2024 is officially the 4th Wettest July on Record for the Atlanta area, with 14.02 inches of rain in the record books.

July 2024 Rainfall Totals

However, there is a silver lining to the rain clouds: The additional cloud cover provided a shield from the hot summer sun.

The rain chances are trending lower for the rest of this week, and as a result, the temperatures are trending up into the mid 90s.

Daytime Highs

Meanwhile, dewpoints remain high -- in the mid to upper 70s -- which means hot and humid conditions will prevail for today and into the weekend.

With a forecast high of 94 degrees today, “feels like” heat index values will climb to the 105-109 range. As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect today between 10am and 9pm.

Heat Advisory Thursday

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Heat Index values for today.

Futurecast Heat Index

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this afternoon!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Share Your Storm Reports with Me!

