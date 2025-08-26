‘Flannel Alert’ already?! Wednesday morning lows to drop into the mid-upper 50s in Metro Atlanta

This is purely anecdotal data, but I’ve noticed that may people don’t pull out their flannel shirts and jackets until morning temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s -- usually early to mid-October.

This year, the ‘Flannel Alert’ may need to be issued several weeks early, compared to average!

That is because forecast lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 50s for Metro Atlanta, including areas “inside the Perimeter”.

If temperatures drop below 60 degrees at the Atlanta Airport tomorrow, it would do so for the first time in the month of August since August 14, 2004.

The record low for Wednesday morning is 57 degrees set in 1879, and there is a possibility that this record could be tied in 2025.

The coldest August Morning on record for Atlanta is 55 degrees, set on August 29, 1992.

Share Your Morning Temperature Reports With Me!

