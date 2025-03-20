First Day of Spring, but freezing cold temperatures return tonight

Happy First Day of Spring! The new season began just after 5am this morning.

First Day of Spring

A cold front also swept through Metro Atlanta just after 5am this morning, bringing conditions that are more on par with winter versus the warmer season.

Gusty northwest winds will continue to usher in frigid air to the Metro region today, limiting daytime temperatures to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s, with some areas of North Georgia dipping into the upper 20s. Below is the Futurecast Temperature Forecast for 8am Friday Morning.

Friday Morning Lows

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the northwest Metro counties, and a Frost Advisory for the remaining eastern counties.

Frost and Freeze Advisory

Morning temperatures will gradually moderate into the 40s this weekend, and afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s this weekend.

“Wait to Plant Until After Easter”

While a freezing cold snap is not in the forecast for the next 10 days, do be careful what you plant in the garden!

Spring temperatures in Atlanta are highly variable, and a wise gardener should always note which plants are more cold hardy versus the tender during a cold snap.

The old adage “wait to plant until Easter” is usually good advice, however Easter’s calendar date varies year after year -- and some years, it is as early as March 23!

That lines up with the average last spring freeze date for the Atlanta area, but the latest freeze on record did occur on April 25, 1910.

Average Final Spring Freeze

With that said, the majority of the killing freezes should be done before April 15, which is Tax Day -- so perhaps that is the better “rule of thumb” date!

Why the extra caution around the spring freeze?

Often, temperatures will swell in February and March before crashing in early April. This happened in 2007 when temperatures trended well above average in March before crashing into the low to mid 20s in early April.

The April 6-9, 2007 killing freeze arrived just in time for the Easter holiday, when temperatures dropped into the mid 20s as far south as Middle Georgia.

Top 5 Latest Spring Freeze in Atlanta

According to NOAA, the Easter 2007 freeze resulted in a state-wide agricultural production value loss of $257.5 million, with peaches, blueberries and apples experiencing the most freeze damage.

Green and Growing Gardening Advice for Spring 2025

I spoke with Green and Growing Host Ashley Frasca, who imparts all kinds of Georgia gardening wisdom every Saturday morning on 95.5 WSB.

Q: What are some of the most popular vegetables to grow in our state?

“Here in Georgia, most people try their hand at peppers, tomatoes, and something vining like a squash or zucchini.”

Q: What is your favorite flower to grow in your garden?

“My favorite flower for the summer is the coneflower, because it attracts the hummingbirds, the bees, the pollinators. And it’s a perennial, so it’s going to keep coming back for us. Plant it once, and forget about it!”

Purple coneflower Purple coneflower with butterfly. Coneflowers are great perennials to grow in a pollinator garden.

Q: You mentioned perennials. What is the difference between an annual and a perennial?

“Right now in the nurseries, in the warm season, you really see a lot of annuals -- bedding annuals, things that we can plant, that are kind of one-and-done, once it starts to get cold, they are going to wither away.”

Begonias in the garden Begonias are annuals that are often planted in spring and summer gardens. They are annuals that grow for one season, then wither away in colder weather.

“Perennials are something that you can plant either as the plant itself -- it can be seeds or tubers, or rhizomes, like elephant ears and canna lilies. All of those perennials will come back year after year. They have their season, perhaps for 7 to 9 months that they are above ground, but then they are going to die back and return in the warmer weather.”

Elephant ear growing in the garden "Elephant ears" are popular perennial plants grown in the garden.

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group