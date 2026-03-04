Feeling more like May this week with record high temperatures on the way

The first day of Spring is not until March 20, but already temperatures will feel more like late April to mid May!

First Day of Spring 2026

On average, the first 80-degree day usually occurs on March 30, though Atlanta already reached 80 degrees this year on February 20.

First 80 Degree Day

Daily highs in the upper 70s to low 80s usually takes place in mid to late May here in Metro Atlanta, so already the area is trending roughly 2 months ahead of schedule.

Why So Warm This Weekend?

Late this week and into the weekend, high pressure will set up over Bermuda and push warm, tropical air into the eastern U.S.

The flow around the Bermuda High will be so strong that temperatures will climb into the upper 70s as far north as the Great Lakes states.

High Pressure Spring Heat

Here in Metro Atlanta, afternoon temperatures will soar to the low 80s, potentially breaking a few daily record high temperatures through Sunday.

Temperatures This Week

Morning lows will be rather comfortable, settling into the mid 50s to low 60s through the weekend.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will linger through the middle of next week, when a cold front will sweep through and knock afternoon highs back into the low 60s.

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2026 Cox Media Group