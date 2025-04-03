Feeling like Summer in early April as temperatures trend 20 degrees above average

The average afternoon high temperature for this week is 71 degrees, but forecast temperatures will trend 15 to 20 degrees hotter than average as we head into the weekend!

High pressure will set up over the coast of Carolina, pushing warm and humid air into the Southeast over the course of the next few days.

Surface High

Abnormal Highs

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with a few cities in Metro Atlanta potentially reaching 90 degrees on Saturday.

High Temps

Bear in mind that the average date for the first 90 degree temperature in Atlanta is May 31, so these summer-like temperatures are arriving about 2 months ahead of schedule!

First 90 Degree Day Stats

Relief from the hot temperatures arrives Sunday in the form of a cold front that will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to North Georgia.

