Feeling like Spring! Warm and dry conditions prevail this week

The Atlanta Airport serves as the official climatological reporting station for Metro Atlanta.

For the first time this year, the thermometer at the airport reached 80 degrees yesterday, a few days ahead of the average first 80 degree temperature date for Atlanta.

Daily March 2025

First 80 Degree Day

High pressure will prevail over the Southeast United States, allowing for sunshine and dry conditions to continue for Metro Atlanta.

Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 70s to low 80s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees above average but on-par for Spring in the Atlanta area.

Daytime Highs

Morning lows will start off chilly, but they will moderate through the end of the week into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Morning lows

With warm and dry conditions holding steady for the next few days, wildfires may be a concern for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, as the wind may pick up any sparks and ignite brush or wildfires downwind.

Red Flag Warning

