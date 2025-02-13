Weather

February Flood Recap: Rainfall totals across Metro Atlanta

By Christina Edwards
Rainfall Totals
What an incredibly rainy 24 to 48 hours in Metro Atlanta!

The Atlanta Airport registered a daily record high rainfall Wednesday as 2.58 inches of rain fell between 12am and 11:59pm.

Record Rainfall

But the rain continued to fall through Thursday morning, and an additional inch of rain accumulated in the official rainfall bucket at the Atlanta Airport, bringing the overall event total to 3.65 inches of rain.

Flood Warnings were issued for nearby creeks and rivers in the Metro area, with some reaching Minor to Moderate Flood Levels this morning.

In northwest Georgia, the Polk County Emergency Management Agency is reporting Johnson Lake Road in Cedartown is washed out due to the floodwaters.

A Month’s Worth of Rain in 24 Hours?!

The average February monthly rainfall in Metro Atlanta is 4.55 inches, and many areas in the region received an average month’s amount of rain in the past 24 hours!

Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta

While this is a heavy amount of rain, it is not in the Top 10 Wettest Februarys on Record for Metro Atlanta.

The Wettest February on Record for Atlanta occurred in 1961, when over a foot of rain fell in the city. More recently, February 2020 was the second Wettest February on record with nearly 11 inches of rain.

Wettest February on Record

Dry conditions will prevail for this evening and Friday, but the next round of heavy rain will return this weekend as a line of storms is forecast to bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall to Metro Atlanta early Sunday morning.

