Drought-Busting rain on the way for Metro Atlanta?

December began with steady rain showers that brought nearly an inch of rain to the majority of Metro Atlanta earlier this week.

A second round of rain showers is on its way for today and Friday, but will it be enough to finally bring an end to the drought that quickly developed this Fall?

Timing the Rain

A few showers will move through the southside of Metro Atlanta today as a Gulf low moves through the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia.

Due to the path of the Gulf Low, the majority of the heavy rain will remain south of Macon through Vidalia.

Nevertheless, Metro Atlanta can expect up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall through tonight. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar through the late night hours.

Thursday HRRR

Friday’s rain showers will be more widespread across the Metro Atlanta area, and they will move through the region during the morning commute.

Through Friday afternoon and evening, rain showers will taper off for the northern suburbs, but the Southside will encounter lingering showers through the evening hours.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar through late Friday night.

Friday HRRR

How Much Rain Can We Expect?

Both Thursday and Friday’s rain showers will be beneficial for the state of Georgia, which is experiencing Severe to Extreme Drought throughout the Coastal Plains as well as the Piedmont regions of the state.

Drought Monitor

According to NOAA, as much as 6.5 to 10 inches of rain is needed in the next 4 weeks to end the drought in Metro Atlanta.

End the Drought

However, only a fraction of this amount of rain will fall over the course of today and Friday.

QPF through Saturday

Rainfall totals will be higher in Middle Georgia and the southside of Metro Atlanta, with up to 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall expected through Saturday morning.

Lighter rainfall totals are anticipated for the northern Metro areas and up to the North Georgia mountains, with around 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rainfall expected through Saturday morning.

Rain will come to an end for the weekend -- cloudy skies will prevail on Saturday, but sunshine returns on Sunday.

POP next 5 days

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group