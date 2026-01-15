Drip the faucets! Hard freeze tonight, Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s

Yesterday’s cold front meant business!

Between 9pm yesterday and 9am this morning, temperatures dropped 20 degrees within that 12 hour time frame.

The blast of Arctic air will continue through the course of today, but as the wind dies down, temperatures will continue to plummet into the upper 10s to mid 20s for several hours through tomorrow morning.

What is a Hard Freeze

This is hard freeze, and so we’ll need to mind the 4-Ps tonight!

Protect the 4 P's

PEOPLE still have to work outdoors: If that includes you, layers are your friend, vs one single “big coat”. Layers help trap your body heat, keeping you warmer for longer. For those who spend limited time outside, keep a warm blanket or extra jacket in your vehicle as a “just in case” in the event you have to deal with car trouble

: PLEASE bring the pets inside! They may have a fur coat, but extended time outside in these conditions is still hazardous for them, and we don’t want them to succumb to the elements PIPES: Leave the faucets dripping -- yes, it’s a few pennies down the drain, but that’s better than thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage

Leave the faucets dripping -- yes, it’s a few pennies down the drain, but that’s better than thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage PLANTS -- At this point, if you haven’t moved your houseplants indoors, well.... I don’t know what to tell you. BUT, we still have plenty of farms and agricultural organizations here in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Any outdoor crops will need to be covered, etc for this cold spell.

Longer range model data shows that we’ll have ANOTHER Arctic blast on Sunday into Monday, so if you are planning on going out of town this weekend, leave the faucets dripping!

