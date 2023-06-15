Despite the heavy rain this week, “Abnormally Dry” conditions spread into Metro Atlanta

Thunderstorms moved through the Metro Atlanta region Wednesday through early Thursday morning, producing as much as 2-3 inches of rainfall in the South and Eastern regions of the Metro.

Wednesday - Thursday Rainfall Rainfall totals from 12am Wednesday, June 14 through 8am Thursday, June 15.

While heavy at times, the rain is beneficial as it helps replenish the groundwater and soil moisture across the region.

However, Metro Atlanta will still need more rainfall in order to prevent widespread drought conditions.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor is in, and nearly 24 percent of the state of Georgia is experiencing “Abnormally Dry” conditions. This is an increase compared to the previous week, with North Georgia and Metro Atlanta experiencing the impact.

US Drought Monitor

According to the US Drought Monitor: “D0 Abnormally Dry conditions indicate an elevated risk of wildfires; topsoil moisture decreasing; and planting is delayed.”

The dry spell began in May 2023, which registered well below average rainfall -- only 44% of the monthly average fell last month.

May 2023 Data May 2023 Data for Atlanta. Less than half of the average monthly rainfall fell in the city.

In addition, the first 10 days of June were very dry, featuring rain for three of those days.

The rain has since picked up, and June 2023 rainfall is running above average -- so far.

June 2023 Data June 2023 Data for Atlanta, GA

An additional 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rainfall is possible over the course of the next week.

Futurecast Rainfall Through Next Week Futurecast rainfall totals through Wednesday morning next week.

