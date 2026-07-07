Despite the heat, summer breeze will feel fine for outdoor Watch Parties

The weather today will be fantastic for a Watch Party! Just be sure to slather on the sunscreen and keep some water on hand.

A stray pop up rain shower or storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but the majority of Metro Atlanta will enjoy a dry Tuesday afternoon and evening. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour Radar through this evening.

Futurecast Radar Imagery through Tuesday Evening, July 7, 2026

Compared to last week, the intensity of the heat and humidity has dialed down significantly, but it will still feel like Summer! Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s (heat index values in the mid to upper 90s).

Forecast Highs for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Forecast "Feels Like" Heat Index for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Mother Nature should help out with a little bit of a breeze today as well, ventilating from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Fan Fest is in Downtown Atlanta, and Atlanta Stadium is hosting Argentina vs Egypt. Buckhead will be hosting a Switzerland vs Columbia watch party, and I know Decatur WatchFest ’26 is up and running for all of it.

Where will you be watching the games today?

Share Your Temperature Reports with Me!

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