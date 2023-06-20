Cut off low over the Southeast continues to bring heavy rain to Metro Atlanta

Rain chances remain in the forecast for the next few days courtesy of a cut off low that continues to swirl over the Southeast.

The satellite imagery below shows the low swirling clouds into North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta.

The low is “cut off” from the jet stream, which means it’s not able to move anywhere. The Futurecast upper atmospheric forecast animation below shows the low spinning over the Southeast through the end of the week.

Upper Level Flow The 300 millibar level is located approximately 30,000 feet, or 5.5 miles above the ground. This is the steering current level where the jet stream is located in the atmosphere.

Low pressure is associated with lousy, stormy weather -- and this cut off low is responsible for the nearly daily rain chances this week. The animation below illustrates the daily Futurecast radar through Friday evening.

Futurecast radar animation ECMWF Futurecast Model showing daily rain chances through the week.

As a result, an additional 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible for Metro Atlanta through Friday evening, with isolated higher amounts possible for downpours that sit over an area for a longer period of time. This is on top of the 1-2 inches of rainfall already received yesterday morning.

Futurecast QPF Futurecast rainfall totals through Friday evening.

In addition to the rain, additional cloud cover will put a damper on afternoon temperatures, which will run about 10 to 15 degrees below average through the rest of this week.

Temperature Trend this Week

The upper level low will eventually dissipate on Friday, bringing warmer temperatures and drier conditions through the weekend.

