Cooler temperatures this week, rain returns Wednesday

ATLANTA — Spring began on March 20, which means we are now half way through the season.

However, cooler temperatures settled into Metro Atlanta as many of the blackberries have bloomed, signaling a “blackberry winter”.

“Blackberry Winter” is a turn of phrase used throughout the South and Midwest to designate a cold spell in early to mid-May, when the blackberry bushes are in bloom.

Cold snaps that happen in late April are known as “Dogwood Winters”, due to the dogwood trees in bloom.

Monday Morning Observations

Today’s record low for Atlanta is 41 degrees, set back in 1954. The Atlanta Airport serves as the climatological reporting site where these records are kept and to which current conditions are compared.

While today’s morning temperatures weren’t quite that chilly, I did notice the following low temperatures before sunrise:

Chamblee: 48 degrees

Decatur: 48 degrees

Hampton: 46 degrees

Canton: 44 degrees

Carrollton: 43 degrees

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Airport reached 51 degrees this morning.

The Week Ahead

Morning lows will moderate back into the upper 50s to low 60s as clouds return to the region.

AM Lows

Afternoon temperatures will remain at or just below average as two more rounds of rain showers arrive midweek.

Afternoon Highs

The first round of rain showers will arrive on Wednesday, producing an additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall to the region. Thursday will feature cloudy skies and spotty rain showers, but a second round of rain will move through on Friday.

POP

