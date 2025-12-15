Cold snap ending soon, rapid temperature rise on the way!

Sunday’s cold front did quite a number on the temperatures across Metro Atlanta!

Most notably, Sunday morning temperatures were still in the low 60s around 3am, but they dropped into the mid 20s by Midnight this morning!

Actual lows plummeted to the mid-teens to low 20s by sunrise, which is absolutely frigid. However, it was still a few degrees shy of the record low of 11 degrees set back in 1914.

The record low afternoon temperature for today is 39 degrees (again, set in 1914). Afternoon highs today will be close, but not quite as cold as the record mark.

Hard freeze conditions will occur once again tonight as temperatures fall in to the mid-20s for much of the overnight and early morning hours.

What’s the Big Deal About a Hard Freeze?

A hard freeze is defined as temperatures at or below 28 degrees for an hour or more.

Hard freeze conditions can be hazardous to crops and household plants, as well as exposed pipes and pets.

Protect the 4 P's

You may often see or hear the advice of dripping your faucets when temperatures dip below freezing this time of year.

I talked with 95.5 WSB Radio Home-Fix-It Show host Dave Baker to find out how a small stream of water may save you thousands of dollars in damage.

“We drip our faucets for a couple of reasons: Running water freezes more slowly than still water. The water that is just sitting in your pipe is going to freeze much faster than if you have a flow.”

“Another reason is because -- as water freezes, it expands. With your water dripping, that means the faucet is open. If the water freezes in your pipe and it starts expanding, and your faucet’s open, it’s got a place to shove all of that water that is still in the pipe outwards.”

“If your faucet is closed and the water freezes, it starts expanding. Now it’s got nowhere to go -- it’s blocked on this side, it’s blocked on that side -- which means your pipe is just going to burst, at some point.”

“If your pipes are exposed to wind or are in the crawlspace, if they are on the outer part of your house, it could be exposed to a little more wind -- that will make you want to drip your faucets sooner.”

“It’s better to drip your faucets than to wake up with broken faucets. It’s a mess.”

“If you’ve ever had frozen pipes in the past, you’re susceptible to having frozen pipes again. I don’t care what you have done or how you have finished that room -- if you’ve had them once, you are likely to have them again.”

Rapid Warmup On the Way This Week

As quickly as the frigid air swept into Metro Atlanta, it will just as quickly moderate and warm back up!

High pressure will encourage steady sunshine and a gentle change in the wind direction, resulting in a southwest breeze that will usher in warmer air from the Gulf.

Morning temperatures will remain quite chilly, however afternoon temperatures will soar to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Morning Lows

Afternoon Highs

Looking ahead to next week, the First Day of Winter will take place on Sunday, and temperatures are anticipated to remain at or above average for the official start to the season.

First Day of Winter

