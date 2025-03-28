Clouds roll in Saturday, rain and thunderstorms return Sunday through Monday

This week’s dry spell will come to an end this weekend as a storm system brings beneficial rainfall back to the Metro Atlanta area.

It won’t be a complete washout this weekend, though!

Friday will feature sunny skies, and Saturday will be cloudy but mainly dry with a stray rain shower possible.

Sunday Morning Rain

Sunday is a different story -- heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will roll through North Georgia early in the morning through the afternoon.

The timeframe for Sunday’s precipitation is between 8am Sunday morning through 2pm Sunday afternoon. The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast radar imagery for Sunday.

Sunday Rain

Monday Morning Rain and Thunderstorms

A second round of rain and storms will roll through Metro Atlanta early Monday morning, just in time for the morning commute. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds the main impacts from the storms.

The timeframe for Monday’s precipitation is between 8am Monday morning through 12pm Monday afternoon. The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast radar imagery for Monday.

Monday Morning Storms

As much as 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall is possible between Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, which would help mitigate the dry conditions that have developed over north Georgia for the first quarter of this year.

Weekend Rainfall

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!





