Clouds return this week, spotty rain showers possible

By Christina Edwards

Rainfall Chances

Dry conditions have prevailed over the past several days, and while clouds will thicken through the course of this week, rain chances will remain slim for the Metro Atlanta area.

However, a Wedge will develop over the Mid-Atlantic states, increasing the cloud cover and the wind this week.

High pressure over the Northeast coupled with low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will force cooler air down the Appalachian Mountains this week, pooling in North Georgia. This feature is known as “the Wedge” and it brings cloudy, drizzly weather with east winds as high as 20 mph.

Peak wind gusts are possible Wednesday and Thursday as cooler air funnels down the Appalachian Mountains into North Georgia.

Futurecast Wind Gusts this Week Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible Wednesday and Thursday

Usually, a Wedge is associated with wet, dreary conditions, however the rain will be more drizzly in nature for the middle of this week. Heavier downpours will be more isolated in nature on Wednesday and Thursday.

