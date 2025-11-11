Chilly conditions for Veterans Day, but a BIG warm up on the way this week

The mid-Autumn Cold Snap continues today as afternoon temperatures remain in the 40s, which is trending about 20 degrees below average.

If Veterans Day celebrations bring you outside today, please be sure to bundle up.

However, the Arctic air will soon be replaced by warmer, more humid air, and temperatures will in turn climb through the rest of the week.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast temperature anomalies for the next several days, most notably the pocket of chilly air being replaced by warmer air.

ECMWF

Here in Metro Atlanta, that temperature change will first be detected on Wednesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 60s.

The upwards trend continues through the weekend as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid 70s by Saturday -- a nearly 40 degree swing since the beginning of the week.

Warm Up on the Way

