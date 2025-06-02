Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift over North Georgia

ATLANTA — Much of the state of Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- will experience sunny skies but hazy conditions as smoke continues to drift south from Canada.

Numerous wildfires have developed throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba -- more than 1700 miles away from Atlanta.

An upper level ridge is pushing the wildfire smoke as far south as the Georgia-Florida state line.

Air flows clockwise around the ridge, which means the smoky air is flowing southeast from Canada to, well, the Southeast United States.

Air Quality over North Georgia is not expected to be impacted by the smoke, as the particles are forecast to remain high in the atmosphere and not settle to ground levels.

Anyone concerned about Air Quality issues should monitor the EPA’s AirNow.gov website.

